Nov 7, 2023
SCPD investigating after body found near Mississippi River
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn — St. Cloud Police are investigating after a body was found near the Mississippi River.
Police responded to a call near the Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Monday on a report of a seemingly dead man underneath the train bridge just up the Mississippi River bank.
Officers confirmed the 32-year-old man from St. Paul dead. His name is not released at this time.
Officers did not find any signs of foul play.
The man’s body is currently at a medical examiner’s officer for autopsy.