SCPD investigating after body found near Mississippi River

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn — St. Cloud Police are investigating after a body was found near the Mississippi River.

Police responded to a call near the Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Monday on a report of a seemingly dead man underneath the train bridge just up the Mississippi River bank.

Officers confirmed the 32-year-old man from St. Paul dead. His name is not released at this time.

Officers did not find any signs of foul play.

The man’s body is currently at a medical examiner’s officer for autopsy.