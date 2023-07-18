Jul 18, 2023
SCPD Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Grace Jacobson / News Director
St. Cloud Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a residence in the 900 Block of Jeffrey Court around 1 p.m. on July, 12.
Upon arrival, officers found 65-year-old Timothy Geers of St. Cloud with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a firearm next to him.
Officers also found 65-year-old Sandra Geers of St. Cloud dead with a gunshot wound.
The deceased were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
This remains an active investigation.