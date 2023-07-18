SCPD Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Grace Jacobson / News Director

St. Cloud Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a residence in the 900 Block of Jeffrey Court around 1 p.m. on July, 12.

Upon arrival, officers found 65-year-old Timothy Geers of St. Cloud with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a firearm next to him.

Officers also found 65-year-old Sandra Geers of St. Cloud dead with a gunshot wound.

The deceased were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

This remains an active investigation.