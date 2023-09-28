SCPD investigating death of man found in St. Cloud parking lot

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a St. Cloud parking lot.

St. Cloud Police responded to the parking lot near Slim Chickens around 8:30 a.m. on Monday after getting a call about a body lying outside.

The body was identified as a 68-year-old man from Rice.

Police say there were no signs of trauma and the investigation does not appear to indicate any foul play.