SCPD investigating downtown shooting that injured one

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown St. Cloud that hospitalized one person.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, officers were dispatched to the former Ace Bar & Grill on East Saint Germain Street after someone was shot.

Initial investigation found there was an altercation inside which led to the gunfire.

Police say everyone involved knew each other and there is currently no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made as investigators continue to find out exactly what happened.

The man who was shot is expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org