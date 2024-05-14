SCPD investigating early morning robbery that left one seriously hurt; suspects arrested

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a suspected robbery that hurt one and put four others in jail.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a St. Cloud man approached officers near Go For It Gas on 9th Avenue South to report that a suspected group of young men robbed him.

He told officers he was in the store and spoke briefly with the suspected group but once he left, they approached, assaulted and robbed him of cash and “other items.” He claimed one of the suspected men had a gun, which officers found at the scene, but it didn’t go off.

Mayo Ambulance brought him to the St. Cloud Hospital for serious injuries.

Officers later arrested the four suspects and brought them to the Stearns County Jail on robbery, assault and other possible charges. They are 24-year-old Zakariye Osman, 24-year-old Yasin Osman, 21-year-old Mahomed Yusuf and 20-year-old Abdihakim Dhaqane.

Zakariye Osman (Top L); Yasin Osman (Top R); Mahomed Yusuf (Bottom L); Abdihakim Dhaqane (Bottom R)

Stearns County Jail

Anyone with information regarding the above incident should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org