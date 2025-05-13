SCPD investigating SCTCC assault

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an assault that took place at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Around noon on Monday, May 12, 2025, officers arrived at the school and determined that an adult male student of the college punched another male student and then left the school.

Further investigation revealed that as the suspect left the school, after the assault, he caused damage to a vehicle in the parking lot and made additional comments that alarmed staff.

The school administration made the decision to activate their safety protocol and additionally canceled remaining classes for the day.

No weapons were used in the assault and the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.