By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating after a shootout happened between two groups.

It happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. on University Drive South just a few blocks from Disc Golf Today.

Police say shots were fired from a car and others were fired from the sidewalk.

They say no one was hurt in the shootout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.