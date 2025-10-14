SCPD looking for robbery suspect

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, SCPD officers were called to the scene at the 700 Block of Highway 10 South.

The victim, a 39-year-old male from Elmore, told officers he was walking through the parking lot and returning to his hotel room when the suspect approached him and pointed a firearm at him, demanding his phone and wallet.

The victim kicked the suspect multiple times, and the suspect eventually left the area.

The victim was not injured. Officers attempted to locate the suspect, but were not successful. The police department says officers are processing the physical evidence from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his lower 20s, approximately 5’7 and 160 lbs with short black hair and a short mustache. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a hoodie, black shoes, and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.