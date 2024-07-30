SCPD looking for suspect in two separate robberies

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a man who they suspect robbed two different convenience stores over the weekend.

Police say the suspected man first robbed a store in the 4200 block of Clearwater Road around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Later that night, police say he robbed again, this time at Speedway on 2nd Street South.

In both cases, police say the suspected man wore a red pullover hoodie with white lettering, a black ski mask and gloves.

Investigators believe the man was armed both times.

Security footage of suspected burglar – St. Cloud Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.