Jul 30, 2024
SCPD looking for suspect in two separate robberies
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a man who they suspect robbed two different convenience stores over the weekend.
Police say the suspected man first robbed a store in the 4200 block of Clearwater Road around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Later that night, police say he robbed again, this time at Speedway on 2nd Street South.
In both cases, police say the suspected man wore a red pullover hoodie with white lettering, a black ski mask and gloves.
Investigators believe the man was armed both times.
Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.