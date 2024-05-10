SCPD needs help finding suspected items used in Friday morning assault; St. Cloud man arrested

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an assault that happened early Friday morning near Munsinger Gardens.

Police say around 3 a.m., the neighbor of two women who lived on Kilian Boulevard Southeast threatened them with a handgun while wearing body armor.

The two women were not hurt, and the suspect had left before police arrived.

While officers investigated at the scene, the suspect, 34-year-old Jordan Kansanback of St. Cloud, came back and turned himself in.

Jordan Kansanback of St. Cloud – Sherburne County Jail

He told police the handgun was a BB gun; however, he did not have it with him, and he wasn’t wearing any body armor.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspected items.

They ask residents in the area to call the St. Cloud Police Department if they find such items and ask them to check all video surveillance systems between 3:15 and 3:40 a.m.

Kansanback is held at the Sherburne County Jail on charges relating to 2nd Degree Assault.