SCSU and Sartell-St. Stephen Weather Announcements for Wednesday Classes

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

As the latest dip into subzero temperatures lingers in Minnesota there continues to be more school delays or distant learning announced for Wednesday.

Communications Specialist Sarah Kleppe for Sartell-St. Stephen Schools is announcing School District 748 will start two hours late. Families are notified buses and classes will start two hours later than usual. No breakfast will be served and morning preschool classes are cancelled.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud State University officials are notifying students, staff and faculty that Wednesday morning classes between 8 and 11 a.m. will be remote and non-essential employees should report to work at 10 a.m.

The winter involvement fair, known as Sidestreet, has been moved to Wednesday, February 2nd.

The National Weather Service is calling for -21 below zero overnight tonight, with a windchill as low as -31 degrees below zero. The good news, temperatures will rebound to 25 Wednesday afternoon, but, we’ll have gusty winds.