SCSU Announces $32 Million Fundraising Campaign

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

St. Cloud State University announced their first major fundraising campaign in 20 years today. The “Unleash the Future” comprehensive campaign has a goal of raising $32 million by the end of 2022.

President Robbyn Wacker, along with the Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Barclay Carriar revealed the campaign at a campus celebration with alumni, donors and university faculty and staff in the Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall.

Barclay Carriar, Chair of the Foundation Board of Trustees

The funds will support St. Cloud State’s goal of remaking the university, following the principles of Wacker’s It’s Time initiative, with a new vision for the school. So far 88% of the funds have been raised, leaving a balance of $3.84 million to raise in the next year and half.

The campaign is focused on initiatives that will drive academic distinction, support the development of teacher-scholars, create student success and expand the university’s regional reach and community engagement.

The funds are supporting student scholarships, technology, faculty and staff development, interdisciplinary research, program innovation, an endowed speaker series and upgrades to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Wacker told the in-person, socially distanced and online viewing audience that the “Unleash the Future” campaign is perfectly suited to support the important work the campus is doing to ensure student success. She couldn’t be more grateful to the donors, who through their generosity, have stepped up and shown how much they value SCSU’s mission and want to see the university be successful moving forward.