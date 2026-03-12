SCSU awarded $294K in MJSP grants

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division has been awarded two grants from Minnesota Job Skills Partnership (MJSP)

The grants total $293,794 and will support SCSU’s workforce training initiatives with EssilorLuxottica St. Cloud and American Solutions for Business.

SCSU received funding to partner with EssilorLuxottica. The project will be to deliver a three-year technical leadership development program, according to a media release from University Communications.

The initiative will train 95 employees and focus on automation, robotics, instrumentations, safety, leadership, and the company’s long-term “train-the-trainer” strategy.

The second grant was awarded to support SCSU’s partnership with American Solutions for Business.

The project will train employees across departments in areas of communication, digital literacy, organizational skills, conflict resolution and mental health awareness.

“These grants highlight the impact of strong, intentional partnerships between higher education and industry,” said PACE Dean Jeanie York.