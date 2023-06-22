SCSU Awarded Study Abroad Grant

Grace Jacobson / News Director

St. Cloud State University is one of 34 U.S. colleges and universities to be awarded a study abroad grant.

The U.S. Department of State’s IDEAS Program awarded St. Cloud State up to $35,000 to develop and expand its study abroad programs around the world.

St. Cloud State is the only school in Minn. to earn the 2023 grant.

St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker says the University “is firmly committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and fostering the life-changing experiences that come with studying abroad.”

St. Cloud State offers several study abroad programs, their most notable being England where students live and study in the Alnwick Castle.