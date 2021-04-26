SCSU Baseball Sweeps Crookston To Continue Win Streak

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Going into the weekend, the St. Cloud State baseball team sat in seventh place in the NSIC. They faced off against Minnesota-Crookston in a three-game set. The Golden Eagles came in one of the top two teams in the conference.

On Saturday, the two teams had a double header against one another. The Huskies would take down the Golden Eagles by a score of 9-0 in the first game and 8-1 in the second.

In game one, Matt Osterberg threw six shutout innings only allowing one hit and three total baserunners. The Huskies relied on pitching in game two as well as Trevor Koenig threw eight and a third only allowing one run and two hits.

On Sunday, Crookston jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first inning, but Jack Habeck would not let them score the rest of the way. Habeck would go on to throw 133 pitches and shutout the Golden Eagles in the last eight innings of the game. The Huskies bats finally earned SCSU the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning as they left a game total of 17 runners on base. The Huskies came away with a 7-3 win to complete the series sweep.

This extends the Huskies win streak to five. On Wednesday, they look to continue that streak at Minot State. Coverage of the double header will be live on 97.5 FM RadioX and streamed on 975radiox.com. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30.