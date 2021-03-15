SCSU Baseball Wins Two Games On Season Opening Kansas Trip

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

After a rough three games to start the season in Fort Scott, Kansas, the Huskies baseball team won their final two games.

The Huskies opened their season by traveling an hour and a half south of Kansas City for five games.

On opening day, the Huskies played two games, one against William Jewell and one against Minnesota-Crookston.

William Jewell beat SCSU by a score of 18-14. Sadly for SCSU, it was the same thing in the second game, as Crookston would take down the Huskies in extra innings. On day two, Crookston would take down SCSU by a score of 15-11.

On days three and four, the good times started rolling for SCSU. Taking down BSU by scores of 21-3 and 15-3.

Some standouts over the five games for SCSU include Matt Quade, Tyler Schiller, and Luke Tupy. Quade leads the team in almost every hitting statistical category at the plate for SCSU. Schiller had a debut at the plate to remember on Monday afternoon seeing four pitches going 3 for 3 with two home runs. Luke Tupy started on the hill on Tuesday pitching five innings and only giving up one run.

The Huskies return to the field this weekend in Sioux Falls against Augustana.