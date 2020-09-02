SCSU Campus Rec. Center Open With Limitations

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The SCSU campus recreation center is now open to students, faculty and staff with an assortment of fun activities and services.

Although COVID-19 has brought on a number of restrictions throughout campus, the rec center is no different. Still, activities are available for many. Here’s what’s going on:

Group X Classes

Fitness classes begin Sept. 1. Group X instructors will offer abs, walking, yoga, boot camp classes and much more. A membershipis needed to take part in Group X classes.

For more information, contact clhaukos@stcloudstate.edu

Rock Wall

The climbing wall opens Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m. Come climb and bring a friend. Equipment is provided.

For more information contact calvin.diggs@stcloudstate.edu

Sports Club Teams

Club teams are open to all St. Cloud State students, faculty and staff. If you looking for competition, many of the sport clubs are competitive and new participants of all skill levels are welcome.

For more information contact delaydia.frink@stcloudstate.edu

Wellness

A Nutrition Minute will be held throughout campus on Sept. 8. Look for a healthy snack delivered by the campus recreation staff and students.

For more information, contact calvin.diggs@stclouldstate.edu

National Yoga Month

September is National Yoga Month and Campus Recreation is celebrating with a 30-day Yoga Pose Challenge on Instagram at @scsucampusrec. Participate by completing the pose of the day, uploading it to Instagram and tag @scsucampusrec for a chance to get reposted. Check the Campus Recreation website and Instagram page for the Yoga pose calendar.