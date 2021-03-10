SCSU Celebrates Delayed Fall Commencement Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter Photo credit: University Communications

St. Cloud State University is looking forward to welcoming their December graduates and their families to campus Friday. The fall ceremonies were postponed to due the pandemic and higher reported numbers of COVID-19 at that time in the community.

The delayed commencement ceremonies are being held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall. Each ceremony will last about 45 minutes.

The SCSU commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Commencement website as well.