SCSU College of Science and Engineering Hosting Facebook Watch Party

The College of Science and Engineering at St. Cloud State University has announced a Facebook watch party on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This party gives a chance for students, faculty and staff to reconnect in a virtual setting. All SCSU students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to join the watch party.

There will be a TED-led conversation, musical performances, open discussion and casual socializing.

The watch party will be posted on the College of Science and Engineering Facebook page.