SCSU Defeats BSU

St. Cloud State took a perfect conference record into Bemidji on Tuesday night, as they looked to tap toes with the hometown Beavers. It was a well fought match by Bemidji State, but ultimately the Huskies would prevail to remain undefeated in NSIC action (3-0 NSIC, 8-3 Overall).

The match seemed like it would be a quick one, with BSU only finding double-digits on the scoreboard in Set 2. NSIC Defensive Player of the Week, Phebie Rossi, tapped into her own offensive skillset with 6 kills in the first two frames. All totaled, SCSU took Set 1 25-9 and took Set 2, 25-13. The defense was not as stout for the Huskies after the intermission. And the Beavers took full advantage of that.

Set 3 went the way of BSU, as fifth-year Outside Hitter Anna Averkamp turned things up a notch. Averkamp smashed 11 Kills in the final 2 sets, with a Season-High 15 on the night. She also picked up a Career-Best 5 Service Aces. BSU Sophomore Outside Hitter Hallie Mertz cranked things up a notch as well in the final 2 frames. She barreled kills on 2 of the last 4 points in Set 3, and 3 of the last 6 points in Set 4. Bemidji State would win Set 3 25-23 to stay alive, but it was SCSU that took Set 4 25-22.

In the end, SCSU Sophomore Kenzie Foley and Junior Phebie Rossi led the team in Kills with 11. Bella Erne crushed a season-high 10 Kills on 12 swings and no errors for a career-best .833 success rate. St. Cloyd State left Bemidji with a 3-1 Match win, to improve to 3-0 in NSIC play. Up next for the Huskies, it’s down to Marshall, MN where they will take on NSIC-leading Southwest Minnesota State. You can catch that matchup on 97.5, Radio X at 6pm. For BSU, they head to Augustana Friday night in search of their first win on the season (0-11).