SCSU Dining Announces New Hours

St. Cloud State University has finalized decisions on its on-campus dining options.

After yesterday’s announcement from Governor Tim Walz closing all dine-in restaurants, the campus will also be closing all of its retail dining services inside the Atwood Memorial Center. The University announced that the closings will be for the foreseeable future to comply with the states recommendations.

However, there will still be dining options available for students on campus. Both Garvey Commons and Market Outtakes will remain open with new hours.