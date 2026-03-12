SCSU Employees and Alumni Named for 2026 Board of Trustees Awards for Excellence

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD. Minn — St. Cloud State University employees as well as alumni Matt Trombley and Dr. Emil Towner have been awarded the recipients of the 2026 Minnesota State Board of Trustees Awards for Excellence.

The award is meant to provide recognition for commitment to student learning and encouraging excellence at the universities and colleges in Minnesota.

Towner was named as an outstanding educator for 2026, and he has been with SCSU since 2002 and has been a professor of business communication since 2013.

Trombley has been recently named interim vice president of Student Affairs and was awarded for excellence in service.

He was previously the assistant dean of graduate programs in the Herberger Business School.

Towner and Trombley will both be celebrated on April 22 at a luncheon.