Nyah Adams / News Director

Get your flu shot September 20th at St. Cloud State’s flu shot clinic in the Atwood Ballroom from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 conditions, all people wanting a flu shot will be required to register and set up an appointment before September 20th.

To register for a shot visit St. Cloud State’s website.

If attending the flu shot clinic, please continue to follow all mask and other Covid-19 related protocols.