SCSU holds scavenger hunt around campus

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University’s Department of Campus Involvement is holding a scavenger hunt for students to find husky keychains around campus.

The “Husky Hunt” started on Monday, Sept. 15, and ends on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Each day, a number of husky keychains will be hidden throughout campus. Once found, students can bring the keychains to the Atwood front desk to enter their name in a drawing for a prize.

Students can play the game alone or with a team. Hints on finding the huskies will be on the Huskies Events and Activities Team’s Instagram page.