SCSU homecoming Events Happening NOW!

Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State Homecoming is underway with many events for students and alumni to enjoy! A laser tag tunnel, nerf gun fights, and make your own wax candle’s were all apart of the husky fun.

As for the rest of this week, you can de-stress with dogs tomorrow in Eastman Hall from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Also tomorrow evening at 7 p.m., attend the SCSU Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Wind Ensemble and solo piano and voice in Ritsche Auditorium for students, friends, family and St. Cloud community.

Thursday night there will also be a bonfire starting at 6 p.m. next to Stearns hall. There will be hot coca, smores, music, and games provided for students.

Then this weekend during the SCSU men’s hockey game a fan festival is happening from 3-5 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Parking Lot. Directly after the festival Coyote Wild will play on Herb Brooks Way.

As always, you can tune into Your Sound Alternative for this years homecoming coverage of your favorite husky sports.