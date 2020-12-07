SCSU Keeps The Good Times Rolling Over Nebraska-Omaha By A Score of 5-3

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by Mark Kuhlmann

The Huskies won their third straight on Sunday evening by way of a 5-3 win over Nebraska-Omaha. This also propelled SCSU into a tie for first place in the conference at nine points with UMD.

In the first period, Omaha’s legs seemed to propel them to an early lead. The Huskies would respond a few minutes later with the first collegiate goal from Veeti Miettinen. Omaha would tally one more past Castor before the ice resurfacer circled the ice at intermission.

In the second period, the Huskies would awaken outscoring the Mavericks 3-1 in the period. Easton Brodzinski scored nine minutes into the period, which was followed by a goal from his linemate Jami Krannila a minute later. Later in the period, Brady Ziemer would score his first collegiate goal as well.

The third period was a bit more quiet as only one goal would be scored. That one goal would be scored by SCSU from the stick of the transfer from Colgate, Jared Cockrell.

The Huskies move to 3-0 on the season and remain undefeated in Baxter Arena all-time. The Huskies will next hit the ice on Wednesday with puck drop scheduled for 3:35 on RadioX.