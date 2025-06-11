SCSU Library’s New Creativity Commons

Delaney Lund / Reporter

St. Cloud, Minn. – The SCSU library opened a new space on June 4, 2025, called the Creativity Commons.

The space provides the St. Cloud Community with access to a wide range of technology, where folks can scan photos, posters, cassettes, and VHS tapes creating a digital version.

Visitors can make a pit stop at the relaxing craft stations. Including areas with supplies for people to make buttons, origami, pinwheels, or craft until their heart’s content with crocheting, knitting, and quilting supplies. Offering a wide variety of options.

The event pulled people from around the St. Cloud area, one in particular being the mayor of St. Cloud, Jake Anderson. He mentions in a brief interview how he’s looking forward to seeing the community enjoy the space.

The library’s goal is to preserve memories and spark creativity.

The Creativity Commons is open to visitors every weekday from 1 P.M. to 4:15 P.M.