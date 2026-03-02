SCSU Men’s Basketball Advances to Championship Game in NSIC Tournament.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoennerpxp / Sioux Falls, S.D.

-The St. Cloud State men’s basketball team defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 87-82 on Monday, March 2. Luke Winkel led the game with 25 points while Wyatt Hawks had 13 points and ten rebounds for a double-double.

The game was close early on and the pace was kept very slow. The teams soon found themselves tied 12-12 at the 13:26 mark of the first half. Nate Dahl then sank a three pointer and added five more points to give the Huskies the momentum. With some more strong shooting, the Huskies extended their lead and took a 44-37 lead into halftime.

The Mavericks entered the second half with much more confidence and slimmed the deficit down to three, just 2:30 into the half. Three pointers from Luke Winkel and Anish Ramlall helped SCSU extend the lead again and they were soon leading 56-49. St. Cloud State’s stellar play continued into crunch time when the Mavericks began to foul. However, SCSU defeated Minnesota State 87-82.

The Huskies advance to the NSIC Tournament Championship game against Minnesota Duluth. The game will be tomorrow night at 7:00 pm and can be heard live on the KVSC Sports Stream with Joey Hudson and Carl Goenner on the call.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.