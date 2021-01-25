SCSU Men’s Basketball Battles Northern State in Two Tough Losses

By Ryan McNamara / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

01/22/21 – St. Cloud State 74 – Northern State 79

After a sweep last weekend, St. Cloud State looked for an upset win against an undefeated Northern State squad.

Led by strong defensive play from the starting five, the Huskies held the Wolves to 36% shooting in the first half. St. Cloud State led after one half 35-26.

Although the Huskies managed to shoot over 53% in the second half, they could not stop the rolling Wolves, who managed to shoot almost 70% from the field for 53 points to lead themselves to another win.

Anthony Roberts led the Huskies with 29 points, Josh Tomasi, Matthew Willert, Caleb Donaldson, and Nick Grantham also had double figures. This was St. Cloud State’s first game without Ilya Tyrtyshnik, who’s out with an injury for an indefinite period of time.

01/23/21 – St. Cloud State 72 – Northern State 81

The Huskies looked to avoid a sweep to Northern State on Sunday afternoon.

St. Cloud State shot 50% in the first half, but giving up 8 made threes to Northern State made the game an uphill battle, which had the men’s team down 43-38 at the half.

The Huskies were able to tie the game up at 54 due to a seven-point run by Caleb Donaldson, who finished the game with 15.

A 16-2 run saw Northern State break the game open and St. Cloud State could never recover. The Wolves were led by 2-time Player of the Week winner, Parker Fox, who had 21 points and 21 rebounds.

After going scoreless on Friday night, Ryan Bagley put together an impressive game, totaling 14 points to go along with 10 assists. Anthony Roberts, Caleb Donaldson and Josh Tomasi also scored in double figures.

The St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Team (3-5 overall, 3-3 in-conference) looks to bounce back next weekend with two games against Minnesota State-Moorhead, in Moorhead.






