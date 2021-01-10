SCSU Men’s Basketball Grabs First Win of the Season

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

01/08/21 – St. Cloud State 83 – U-Mary 76

St. Cloud State Men’s team took on U-Mary and looked for their first win of the season on the road this weekend.

It was a terrific game by sophomore guard Caleb Donaldson who scored a career-high 33 points while shooting 14-15 from the field.

The Huskies battled their way back into the game after trailing throughout the first half. They went into halftime trailing 47-38.

SCSU tied it at 62 and then needed to go on a six-point scoring run to take the 75-74 lead. SCSU did a really good job of closing the game out in the final minutes and the Huskies grabbed their first win of the season.

Anthony Roberts added 16 points to go along with Donaldson’s career night.

01/09/21 – St. Cloud State 79 – U-Mary 85

After an exciting win on Friday, St. Cloud State looked for their second win against U-Mary on Saturday.

Unlike the first half of Friday’s game, SCSU led going into halftime 46-36. The Huskies shot 44% from the field, made six of their three point attempts and went 8-9 at the free throw line.

Things changed for St. Cloud State in the second half as U-Mary was able to take the led after outscoring the Huskies 49-33 in the half. Mary shot 69% from the field in the second half to help them grab the win.

Anthony Roberts led the Huskies with 29 points, Ryan Bagley and Josh Tomasi were also in double figures. After a career high performance on Friday, Caleb Donaldson was held to 8 points.

St. Cloud State will be back for their first home games of the season against Minot State on Friday and Saturday. Tip off for Friday’s game is 6 p.m. You can listen to the game LIVE on 97.5 FM RadioX or ONLINE at 975radiox.com