SCSU Men’s Basketball Picks Up Two Quick Non-Conference Wins Against Concordia- St. Paul

By Ryan McNamara / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

1/30/21 – St. Cloud State 93 – Concordia – St. Paul 85

After away games versus Minnesota State – Moorhead were cancelled on Friday morning, the Huskies travelled down to St. Paul on short notice to face the Concordia – St. Paul Golden Bears. The Huskies dominated in the post, with 60 of their 93 points coming from the paint. A back and forth first half saw eleven lead changes, but St. Cloud State took a 43-41 lead into the break.

The Huskies ran away with the lead in the second half, propelled by strong shooting by Anthony Roberts, who had a career-high 34 points. St. Cloud State led by as much as 14 after the break, and ended with an encouraging 93-85 win.

Roberts was not alone, as Caleb Donaldson had 20 points, Josh Tomasi pitched in 15 points, and Ryan Bagley was one assist short of a triple-double.

1/31/21 – St. Cloud State 77 – Concordia – St. Paul 73

The Huskies had a strong performance the previous afternoon, and brought some much needed momentum into the building Sunday afternoon. A hot shooting first half for the Golden Bears kept the game close, with St. Cloud State going into the second half with a narrow 38-36 lead.

The Huskies were never able to find a rhythm in the second half, with Ethan Schumer and Josh Tomasi switching out often due to foul trouble. St. Cloud State was able to defend the perimeter better than they had all season, holding Concordia – St. Paul to 3 of 15 shooting from the outside after the break.

Although the Golden Bears kept it close, the Huskies never gave up the lead after the nineteen minute mark, winning 77-73. Anthony Roberts scored 20+ points for the sixth time this season, scoring 27 on Sunday. Caleb Donaldson, Josh Tomasi, and Matthew Willert also scored in double figures and Ryan Bagley helped out with a season-high 10 assists.

Roberts was named NSIC North Division Player of the Week for his performances against Concordia-St. Paul. He averaged 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks at CSP. He also scored a career-high 34 points and added 10 rebounds in the Huskies 93-85 win on Saturday.

The St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball Team (5-5 overall, 3-3 in-conference) will head back home to host Bemidji State (1-7 in-conference) on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s tip-off is 6 p.m. You can listen to the game LIVE on 97.5 FM RadioX or ONLINE at 975radiox.com.