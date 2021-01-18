SCSU Men’s Basketball Sweeps Minot State in First Home Games

By Ryan McNamara / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

1/16/21 – St. Cloud State 80 – Minot State 78

St. Cloud State Men’s team battled Minot State in their first home game of the season after splitting games against U-Mary last weekend.

A solid game came from the trio of Anthony Roberts, Ilya Tyrtyshnik, and Caleb Donaldson, who combined to score 61 of the team’s 80 total points.

The Huskies were down 40-39 at the half, and it was a back and forth game that saw thirteen lead changes.

St. Cloud State held a lead of eight until 4:08 to play, but Minot State was able to tie the game up at 78 with eighteen seconds to play.

After a missed jumper from Caleb Donaldson, Ryan Bagley secured the rebound and made a short basket, giving St. Cloud State a tough 80-78 win. Bagley also added 3 assists and 3 steals for the Huskies.

1/17/21 – St. Cloud State 90 – Minot State 74

With a last-second win on Saturday night, St. Cloud State looked to start their first win streak of the season.

After the game-winning bucket the previous night, Ryan Bagley had a career-best game scoring 21 points along with five assists, five rebounds and four steals.

St. Cloud State led at the half 40-33, but the Huskies really broke the game open in the second half, where their lead soared up to 30 with just over 6 minutes remaining.

Caleb Donaldson, Anthony Roberts, Matthew Willert and Josh Tomasi all scored in double figures. The team shot a season-best 55% from the field.

After a season-high in points the night before, Ilya Tyrtyshnik left early in the first half with an apparent injury.

St. Cloud State stays at home to face undefeated Northern State on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s tip-off is 6 p.m. You can listen to the game LIVE on 97.5 FM RadioX or ONLINE at 975radiox.com.