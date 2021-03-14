SCSU Men’s Hockey Advances to NCHC Semifinal

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

The Huskies had the puck drop on the 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff on Friday afternoon as they played Colorado College. The Tigers were forced to play shorthanded due to complications with COVID-19.

The two teams were scoreless through the first period. In the second, each team would find the scoreboard. Colorado College broke the scoreless tie on a shot from the red line. The Huskies would answer on the power play with Zach Okabe scoring.

In the third, the Huskies held CC to only one shot attempt. It took until under five minutes left in the game for the Huskies to take the lead thanks to a Nick Perbix goal. The goal was the difference as SCSU won by a score of 2-1.

With the win, SCSU moves into a semifinal matchup with UMD. In the regular season, SCSU won four of the six games against UMD. The two teams will play on Monday afternoon with puck drop scheduled for 3:06 p.m.