SCSU Men’s Hockey Bounces Back With Sweep

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The brooms were brought out last weekend as Western Michigan took down SCSU. This weekend, it was SCSU sweeping the opposition as they hosted Miami.

Friday, Jan 22: #6 St. Cloud State 3, Miami 2

During Friday’s contest, the Huskies had to battle back from two deficits. Miami took a lead of one goal into the first intermission. Just over three minutes into the second, SCSU tied it up on the man advantage with Veeti Miettinen burying a rebound left by a Sam Hentges shot.

Just over half way through the period, Miami would take the lead once again. This time, SCSU would even things up before the intermission with a goal scored by Jami Krannila after an incredible pass for Zach Okabe.

In the third period, the Huskies would find the lead for the first time in the game on a two on one with Okabe finding the back of the net.

Saturday, Jan. 23: #6 St. Cloud State 8, Miami 2

In the second game, SCSU would jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Scoring for SCSU were Jared Cockrell and Nolan Walker. Leaving the first with a two goal lead seemed good for the team’s overall performance. Even head coach Brett Larson talked of the team’s poor performance in the first period after the game.

Miami would even things just over half way through the second period, but from then on, it would be all St. Cloud State. The Huskies would score three in the next two minutes following the Miami tying goal. In the third, SCSU would add another three to come away with the 8-2 win.

Nolan Walker and Micah Miller stand out on the score sheet. Walker scored four times while Miller assisted on four goals.