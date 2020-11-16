SCSU Men’s HOckey Gets Ready For Season With Intersquad Scrimmage

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The Huskies’ Men’s Hockey team hit the ice surface to play a five on five scrimmage against itself on Friday. The team was split in half among the white and black teams.

The defense of both teams stood out during the scrimmage. Only one goal was scored during the five on five portion of the night.

Luke Jaycox scored the lone goal of regulation for Team White. Jaycox scored the goal on Jaxon Castor, who it barely snuck past. Trevor Zins and Kevin Fitzgerald were awarded with the assists on the goal.

During each of the three periods, each team had an opportunity on the power play. Throughout the night, scoring opportunities were had on both ends of the ice but ultimately denied.

At the end of the night, the team’s ran a five minute three on three overtime period. During the overtime, Sam Hentges tipped a Jaycox pass past Joey Lamoreaux.

The team allowed fans into the building to watch the scrimmage. The fans cheered and groaned during several opportunities including a few when newcomer Veeti Miettinen showed his pure speed.

The men’s hockey team opens their season on December 1st in the Omaha pod against Western Michigan.