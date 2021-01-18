SCSU Men’s Hockey Gets Swept By Western Michigan

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After opening the New Year on a hot streak against UMD earning nine points in the first two weekends, the Huskies hit the road to face off against Western Michigan this weekend.

Dec. 15: Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2

On Friday, Western Michigan scored the only goal in the first period. From then on, the Huskies would be chasing the Broncos. Sam Hentges would tie it up in the second. After the Hentges goal, WMU would score five goals with a lone Husky goal in the middle scored by Kevin Fitzgerald.

Dec. 16: Western Michigan 3, St. Cloud State 1

On Saturday, the Huskies looked to bounce back after suffering their first regulation loss of 2021. WMU opened the scoring early with a goal under two minutes into the game. They added another early in the second, but SCSU got it back to a one goal game with a goal from Nolan Walker.

SCSU went on to have a lot of chances in the third period but came up short as Western Michigan becomes the first team to sweep SCSU this season.

Next week, St. Cloud State will host Miami at home in a weekend series. Both games will be broadcasted live on KVSC with puck drop scheduled for 7:37 on Friday and 6:07 on Saturday.