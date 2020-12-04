SCSU Men’s Hockey Preview: 12/5 vs. Denver

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

SCSU started their season off with a win on Tuesday night over the team ranked 17th in the country. On Saturday, they will have the opportunity to knock off another ranked opponent in 4th ranked Denver.

Denver started their season off with a loss to UMD on Wednesday night. In that game, they took a 1-0 lead into the third period. UMD would score two power play goals in 48 seconds in the third to win the game. The Pioneers outshot the Bulldogs 29-20 in the game including outshooting UMD 18-1 in the second period.

In the games that both teams have played up to this point, a matter of a few seconds and bounces have determined the outcomes of the games.

One thing the Huskies will have going for them is that Denver will be playing their third game in four days on Saturday night. The Huskies will be coming off of three days of rest with the postponement of the Colorado College game scheduled for Thursday.

Denver had the Huskies number last season winning three of the four matchups between the two teams. These matchups, of course, all took place on a team’s home ice. The teams have only met on neutral ice twice in the two programs history. Each team has a win in one of those matchups both taking place at the Frozen Faceoff.

Puck drop for Saturday night is scheduled for 8:05 with pregame starting on KVSC at 7:30.