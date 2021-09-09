SCSU Men’s Soccer Knocks off St. John’s For Programs First Victory

By: Sam Goetzinger

In what is deemed as the “Stearns County Battle” by Head Coach of the SCSU Men’s Soccer team, Sean Holmes, St. Cloud State held on late to take home their first win in program history. The Huskies Men’s Soccer team (1-1-1) traveled to St. John’s University (2-2) on Wednesday evening for the teams first match against each other in what hopes to be a long building rivalry.

The action started early for the Johnnies as Junior Ryan Erickson tallied the game’s first goal in the 13th minute of the match. Less than one minute later, Sophomore Emmanuel Iwe sparked his second goal of the season tying the game at one. That goal makes it back-to-back matches that Iwe has found the score sheet with a goal. The scoring for SCSU did not stop in the first half. In the 35th minute, Sophomore Jakob Mohrlok headed in the go ahead goal off a corner kick from Junior Ouceny Soumah.

The second half saw the Husky defense stimy the high-power attack from St. John’s. The Johnnies had one last ditch effort in the final minute off a set piece from the corner. SJU was inches away from the equalizer, but Senior goalkeeper Matthew Janke made a diving save to keep the Huskies up one and eventually hold on for the team’s first win of the season.

St. Cloud State takes their first win streak into their next match on Saturday against Morningside College. This marks the Huskies first regular season home game in program history. The match is set to start at 7 p.m. and can be heard on 88.1 FM KVSC.