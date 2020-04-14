SCSU President Robbyn Wacker Announces Changes For Summer and Fall Classes

By Blake Theisen / News Director

St. Cloud State University announced some changes to their summer and fall classes and registration moving forward.

In a Zoom video conference call Monday, SCSU President Robbyn Wacker announced that pricing for summer courses will be coming Monday, April 20th. Along with the pricing announcement, Wacker also confirmed that all summer courses will be delivered in an alternative format. The University is still uncertain on how they will perform classes that contain lab requirements.

In addition to changes to summer courses, SCSU will also be lifting all financial holds on students to allow them to register for fall classes as soon as possible.