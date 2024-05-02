SCSU President Robbyn Wacker stepping down early

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker is stepping down earlier than expected as the University prepares for more cuts in the coming weeks.

In an email to SCSU faculty and staff on Wednesday, Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson announced that President Wacker will step down after this week instead of at the end of her contract on June 30.

Effective Sunday, May 5, the University’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Larry Lee will step in as Acting President for the next two months.

In the email, Chancellor Olson says that President Wacker shared “her concerns that decisions about long-term operational changes should be made by leaders who will be there to manage the transition.”

Larry Lee will make decisions regarding St. Cloud State’s 2025 and 2026 fiscal year budgets in consultation with SCSU leadership.

Interim President Larry Deetz starts on July 1.