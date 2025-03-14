SCSU receives a $327k grant

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded St. Cloud State University a $327k training grant in partnership with specialty contractor Veit.

With this grant, Veit will be able to develop a training program with appropriate learning materials. This will enable attendees to achieve their growth goals, support digital advancements, and remain competitive in the job market.

This will be a collaborative initiative between SCSU’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) department, other higher education institutions, and local experts to develop and deliver training.

The university said in a statement, “This grant highlights SCSU’s commitment to collaborative partnerships with growing companies like Veit in developing new training curriculum, building on the institution’s reputation as a leader in continuing education and workforce development programs.”