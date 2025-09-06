SCSU Receives Final $1.9 Million Donation From Longtime Donors

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University received a more than $1.9 million gift from the late James and Marion Miller.

The donation fulfilled a $3 million commitment they had made in 1999, which included a joint life insurance gift provision.

James passed in 2021, and Marion passed in 2025. After Marion’s passing, SCSU received the last of their commitment from their insurance policy.

Their contribution will support the James W. Miller Family Scholarship, the Miller Scholar Program, and the James W. Miller Family Technology Fund.

Mark Parsons, Interim Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement at SCSU, said, “The Millers’ generosity will impact students for years to come.”