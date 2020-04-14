SCSU Recovery Resource Center Continues to Stay Connected with Students Online

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Recovery Resource Center at St. Cloud State University has continued to support students in recovery during this tough time, but delivered a new way.

The center currently hosts five virtual support group meetings that students can join via Zoom.

The Recovery Coordinator at the SCSU Recovery Resource Center, Thaddeus Rybka, says that it’s important for students in recovery to stay connected and have some semblance of routine, as isolation and boredom can lead to returning to use of other unhealthy coping behaviors.

Only students have the opportunity to join meetings in the Virtual Lounge and take part in a weekly game night. AA and NA meetings are open to all and they take place on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Rybka doesn’t want any student getting lost in isolation, saying, we are a family and we’re all in this together.