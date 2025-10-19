SCSU Remaind Second Largest in Minnesota State System

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State University remains the second largest university in the Minnesota State system, according to its Fall 2025 Factbook released Oct. 14.

This fall, SCSU enrolled 9,646 students, including 7,805 undergraduates and 1,841 graduate students. The university saw increases in student veterans and transfer students, with 341 veterans and 632 new transfers.

Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Dr. Jason Woods says local schools like St. Cloud Tech, Apollo, and Sartell continue to be key sources of new students. While domestic numbers stayed steady, international enrollment dropped 14 percent from 2024.