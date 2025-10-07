SCSU Residence Halls are getting new laundry machines

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University students will soon see an upgrade to laundry rooms in residence halls.

New washers and dryers will be installed in the last week of October, according to an email ResLife sent to students on Monday, Oct. 6.

“It’ll be fun. I’m excited,” Shoemaker Hall Director Alex Farrell told KVSC.

According to Farrell, laundry rooms could be closed for a few days so campus staff can deep clean the laundry rooms and install the new machines.

However, it won’t all be done at once. As the installment dates approach, students will receive another email stating when each resident hall will be affected.

Signs will also be posted in the laundry rooms to ensure each student is aware of the coming change.

Another upgrade includes a new app that the machines will be linked to. Farrell said Students will need to bring their phone with them to the laundry room and use the app to start the washers and dryers.