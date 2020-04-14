SCSU Set to Open Shuttered Residential Halls to the County

By Blake Theisen / News Director

As COVID-19 continues to become more prevalent in our lives, St. Cloud State University is using its resources to help Stearns County combat the virus.

St. Cloud State has come into an agreement with the county to use its available space if it is needed. These spaces primarily include North Benton and Sherburne residential halls.

The dorms could be used to help house transitional families, foster children or minority populations in need of isolation areas according to the Director of Emergency Preparedness and Transportation, Jennifer Super.

These changes come as students are continuing to move off of campus or are being relocated to different dorms to free up more open space. The University says that roughly 75 students have yet to update their living status with residential life and that is slowing down the schools ability to prepare these buildings for the county.

It was also ruled by the Minnesota Department of Health that SCSU would to not be applicable for their potential alternative hospital needs.