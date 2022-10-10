SCSU Social Work Association to Host Reproductive Rights March this Saturday

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The SCSU Social Work Association is hosting a reproductive rights march this Saturday, October 11th at 11 a.m.

Organizers say the march will take place at Lake George which is located at 1101 7th Street South in St. Cloud and will happen regardless of bad weather.

Coordinators also mention there will be some signs provided and if you choose to bring your own sign to make sure it is appropriate and avoid handmaids tale references.