SCSU Softball Coach Paula U’Ren picks up win #750 In Sweep Of SMSU

By: Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski037 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Before heading to Missouri this week to take part in the Hyvee Classic, St. Cloud State had another non-conference matchup against a NSIC foe in Southwest Minnesota State last weekend.

Game One would see Sydney Lapoint toe the rubber for the Huskies where she would go the distance in a 7-3 victory tallying 11 punch-outs. Holly Weinberger would power the offense for state going 3-3 with a double and 3-RBI’s. Brooke Bowlin would add a 2-RBI triple in the 1st inning.

Kylie Thomsen would get the nod on the mound for Game Two recording herself a complete game shutout. Maya Keating would lead the way with 2-RBI’s in the 6-0 victory.

In Head Coach Paula U’Ren’s 24th season, she picked up coaching wins #749 and #750 in the two game sweep adding to her total of the winningest coach in St. Cloud State history. The team is also off to their best start since 2017 where they started 8-0. This year, their record is 10-0.

The softball team will head to St. Joseph, Missouri for the Hyvee Classic starting on Friday to face Missouri Western State at noon. The last two times these teams matched up was back in May of 2019 in the NCAA Regional Tournament with Western winning 7-3, ending the Huskies season.