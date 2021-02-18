SCSU Softball goes 6-0 At The Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament

By: Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Last weekend ended an 11-month break and the softball team left right where they left off a year ago sweeping Northwestern College (IA), Truman State, and Viterbo University.

It was the defense and pitching in the first two games vs. NW that would propel the team to victory with two complete game shutouts from Lauren Kirchberg and Kylie Thomsen winning each game 2-0. Sydney Trees would hit the first Homerun for St. Cloud in Game Two over the right-center field wall.

Day number two vs. Truman State would see the offense make things comfortable for the cardinal and black putting up 17-runs in Game One behind a Sydney Lapoint no-hitter in a 5-inning game. Game Two would end 8-0 in 5-innings as well with Kirchberg and Thomsen combining for the shutout.

Facing a familiar team in the tournament from years past, Viterbo University, the Huskies would score a massive 18-runs in the 2nd inning of Game One to win decisively 30-6 (Yes, 30-6). Cassie Francesconi would pick up 6-RBI with Holly Weinberger having 4-RBI, while Haley McFarlene and Thomsen drove in three. Lapoint would take the mound again throwing another 5-inning CG of one-hit ball in an 8-0 victory.

The team will now take on Minot State on February 27th in non-conference play and Southwest Minnesota State on March 12th, again, in non-conference play.