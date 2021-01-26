SCSU Softball has released Their Schedule For the Upcoming 2021 Season

By: Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After a lost season for all NCAA athletics last spring, the Huskies softball team has released their slate of games for this year.

The season will kickoff with the annual Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament starting on Friday, February 12th.

SCSU will open the tournament at 1 p.m. on the 12th vs. Northwestern College and play NC again at 3 p.m. St. Cloud will also play Truman State and Viterbo University during the tournament.

As well as having the Kelly Laas in the Husky dome, they will also play Minot State and Southwest Minnesota State in non-conference games.

Finally, the team will head to Missouri to play in the Hyvee Classic before getting into conference games at the end of March.